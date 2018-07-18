Kip Moore Hints at New Music

Kip Moore released Slowheart less than a year ago, but he hints that new music is on its way. The Georgia native is working on several projects – and not all of them are country.

“I’m working on an acoustic record and then two other full project records,” Moore reveals to Rolling Stone Country. But with Slowheart gaining time on rock radio in Europe, the singer adds that he might continue to blur the genre lines with his next records.

“You have the ability to be a little more obscure with your lyrics [with rock],” he notes. “You can still paint a picture, but it doesn’t have to be laid out perfectly with a neat bow around it, as you do sometimes in country music. I enjoy going back and forth and kind of straddling those lines.”

Not that Moore is deviating from the music his fans already love. Instead, it’s for them – those who pay their hard-earned money to see him over and over again – who he is thinking of with each project.

“My fans, they’re with me for the next 20 or 30 years,” acknowledges Moore. “Hopefully I’m going to get to play music for a long time, because we built something that’s solid. Our foundation is not going to blow away in a storm. It’s gonna stay there.”

One thing Moore doesn’t want to do is ever not think about what he’s doing with his music. The 38-year-old is determined to keep everything he does fresh and new, both for him and his fans.

“A lot of artists put it on cruise control,” Moore acknowledges. “A lot of times, stuff feels stock. They might put on the same exact show, and have the same exact conversation with the audience, and eventually the audience picks up on it. I always try to stay very present during my shows. I’ve never missed a soundcheck in my career. I think that pays dividends.”

Moore just announced his headlining After the Sunburn Tour this fall, kicking off on Sept. 20 in Maryland.

“Anyone who knows me knows that the live show means everything to us,” Moore says. “It’s where we get to thank our die-hard fans that show up to every show year after year, and it’s also where we get to lay all of our cards out on the table and win over new fans. I’m excited to get out to some cities we haven’t played a full show at in a while and with all the awesome acts we have joining us, it’s going to be a hell of a fall!”

Find a list of all of Moore’s upcoming shows at KipMoore.net.

