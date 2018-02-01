Kid Rock Says People ‘Could Take Advantage of’ the Time’s Up Movement

The #MeToo and Time’s Up movements have caused a reckoning in several industries over the past few months, with numerous powerful men being accused of sexual assault and harassment by women who have been, until now, afraid to speak up.

Speaking to the CMT Hot 20 Countdown recently, country singer Kid Rock offered his own take on the movements, sharing his belief that the accusations may affect innocent people.

“It’s a tough situation,” he said. “I think a lot of it is great, but I also think it’s being taken advantage of … Whoever’s not done something stupid at one point in their life cast the first stone, especially all you Christians out there.”

Rock also touched on the allegations against his former publicist Kirt Webster, who Rock parted ways with after the accusations came out.

“I would say Kirt Webster has been nothing but great to me and kind to me and helped me out in a lot of situations,” he said. “Every time I’ve been to jail he’s been there to get me out.

“I was shocked as everyone else was to find out that was going on,” he added, “and there’s some of it where I’m like, ‘That’s terrible,’ and some of it I’m like, ‘Is that true?’ It’s unfortunate, but it’s great it has come to the forefront. But you just hope the truth comes out.”

The musician added that while he has been known to get rowdy in the past, he always tried to make sure people were treated correctly.

“In my younger days, we always approached things like, we can have a great time and get wild after a show whether it’s women, drugs, this, that and the other, and you’re young and doing it, it’s kind of the handbook,” he explained.

“I personally always treated everyone right and with respect, made sure someone had something to eat or got a ride home. And if you were getting wild, you didn’t treat people badly.”

