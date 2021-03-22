✖

Kenny Rogers died on March 20, 2020, and his family remembered the late star on the one-year anniversary, sharing a statement honoring Rogers' musical legacy. Signed by "The Rogers Family & Team KR," the message thanked fans for their support throughout the past year, as well as the memories they've shared.

"It’s so hard to believe it’s been a year since Kenny left us," the statement began. "As you can imagine, some days are better than others, so we wholeheartedly thank you for your thoughts, prayers and support over the last year. It means so much to us. The memories of Kenny and the kind words you’ve shared have inspired and uplifted us...brought tears to our eyes and made us laugh."

"No matter what we’re going through on any particular day, we know we will never stop missing him, and we’ll forever celebrate the person he was and his extraordinary musical legacy," the message concluded. "We can all take some comfort in knowing the music lives on!" The post finished with the hashtag #sweetmusicman in reference to Rogers' hit song.

Rogers' widow, Wanda Rogers, also remembered her late husband on Saturday, posting a slideshow of photos that began with a throwback snap of Rogers with his and Wanda's twin sons, Justin and Jordan, who are now 16. A second photo showed Wanda standing with her sons at Rogers' casket and a third snap was of Rogers and Wanda. "A year ago.. our lives changed forever... but as KR always said..'you’re never gone until you’re forgotten,'" the caption read. "we will always love you."

Rogers died from natural causes at age 81 and was living in hospice care at his Sandy Springs, Georgia home. "The Rogers family is sad to announce that Kenny Rogers passed away last night at 10:25 p.m. at the age of 81," his family shared in a statement at the time. "Rogers passed away peacefully at home from natural causes under the care of hospice and surrounded by his family."

"The family is planning a small private service at this time out of concern for the national COVID-19 emergency," the message continued. "They look forward to celebrating Kenny's life publicly with his friends and fans at a later date."