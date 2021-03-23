Kenny Chesney Moves Chillaxification Tour to 2022

✖

After multiple postponements, Kenny Chesney's Chillaxification Tour has another new set of dates, with the trek now set to take place in 2022 after originally being scheduled to begin in May 2020, just before the release of Chesney's album Here and Now. On Monday, Chesney shared the news with fans on social media, addressing a message to No Shoes Nation.

"It has been too long, and I miss you guys. You know how you feel when the music starts, the show open rolls, the lights spin? And it builds, and then... I walk out and see you?! That is the greatest moment, and it starts the biggest rush I've ever experienced," his letter began. "We have waited, and we have hoped... Talked to medical experts, stadium people, local officials across the country. I hate what I'm about to tell you. With all the progress being made around the pandemic, there is still too much unknown."

"What we're hearing changes daily... anything is possible...," Chesney continued, explaining that since many fans held on to their original tickets to the shows, it wouldn't be fair if only a limited number could attend due to safety measures.

"I have held on all these months, thinking I was going to get to see your faces soon," he wrote. "On bad days, that thought made me smile, gave me patience, inspired me to be my better self. Seeing your faces, though, reminds me of what I sad when we postponed last year: I won't take chances with people I love. I also don't want to come out there after all this time and not deliver the best show I ever have to all of you! If I can't give you more than you expect, it feels like I'm letting you down. And I'd rather let me down than any of you."

"So, here comes reality: We're moving to 2022... Where I feel better about us all being together safely," he concluded. "I'd rather keep everyone safe and know we can rock for years to come." The 52-year-old added in his caption that all current tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates. If fans are not able to attend the rescheduled show, refunds can be requested at the original point of purchase.

According to a press release, via The Boot, Chesney's 2022 tour will look completely different than his previously planned setup, including the tour name, supporting acts and set list. Florida Georgia Line, Old Dominion and Michael Franti & Spearhead had been scheduled to support Chesney during the Chillaxification Tour.