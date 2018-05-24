Watch Kenny Chesney’s New ‘Get Along’ Video

Kenny Chesney has released the video for “Get Along.” The song is the debut single from his upcoming Songs for the Saints album, out on July 27.

The video shows Chesney, along with his fans, enjoying warm-weather fun at some of his tour stops on his current Trip Around the Sun Tour.

“The whole point of the song is to look for your common ground instead of worrying about your differences,” Chesney says in a statement. “And when I look out into the crowd, that’s what I see: people who are having a great time, getting along and making the most of every single minute.”

The “Get Along” video was a chance for Chesney to highlight the fans who help make his concerts so much fun.

“It takes a lot to try to keep up with the No Shoes Nation,” Chesney admits. “With their rolling Tiki Bars, tons of sand, Blue Chair Bay cocktails and wading pools. They have as much fun waiting to get into the show as they do at the concerts, and I love that! I wanted this video to be a mix of how their world works and the way their passion inspires all of us up onstage.

“It made for a couple long days, doing a video the same time we were starting a tour,” he adds. “But I wouldn’t have changed anything for the world!”

Songs for the Saints was inspired by Chesney’s decision to spend 2017 off the road, focusing on other interests and his future as an artist.

“So much has happened since I went off the road in 2016,” says the singer. “And all of it, in one way or another, has ended up on this record. It’s special to me because of what it says – to me, and for me – about life, the world around us, how fragile it all can be and about somehow still finding the best parts of you, and moving towards them.”

Songs for the Saints also reflects on the devastation Chesney witnessed firsthand, when Hurricane Irma ravaged St. John island, where Chesney lives when not on the road.

“I feel like I know what this album’s supposed to be, and I know how much it means to me,” he says. “I wanted to get it just right, before we set a release date… and I think we’ve got it. I’m just glad we’ll have it out in time for me to play some of these songs this summer before the Trip Around the Sun Tour is over.”

A list of all of Chesney’s upcoming concerts is available at KennyChesney.com.

