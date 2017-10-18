How Kenny Chesney Is Saving Hurricane-Ravaged St. John

When Hurricane Irma swept across the island of St. John in early September, country singer Kenny Chesney‘s home was destroyed.

“It’s just simply gone,” the singer previously told HLN’s Morning Express with Robin Meade. “That place and the people mean so much more to me than my house . . . it’s just devastation. It’s really odd to see such a beautiful place look like a war zone.”

Despite the loss, Chesney shared that he was much more worried about the island’s residents, and wanted to do his part to help them rebuild. Since then, he’s been true to his word, forming his Love for Love City Foundation immediately after Irma and using the organization to provide residents with crucial supplies.

The organization is headed by John McInnis, who told News of St. John that during the three weeks post-Irma, the foundation sent between 50 and 100 loads of food, water, emergency supplies, medicine, medical equipment, chainsaws, generators, cleanup equipment and other supplies to the Virgin Islands using private jets, private helicopters, private charter boats and fishing boats, and ferries.

Because the organization is private, the foundation was able to enter the area extremely quickly, arriving even before the United States military in order to distribute supplies.

“Private citizens don’t have red tape,” McInnis explained. “We can identify needs, respond quickly and we don’t have to go through a process to get approval. That’s how we were able to accomplish it.”

The foundation has been continuing to bring in supplies, and also aided in evacuation efforts for hurricanes Irma and Maria. They have also aided in cleanup work, clearing roads, removing debris and doing their part to return the island to its previous condition. It could take a year or two for everything to get back to exactly like it was, but it won’t take that long for everyone to be able to come back and enjoy it,” McInnis said. “A great opportunity lies ahead for the people of the Virgin Islands to determine what the future will look like.”

