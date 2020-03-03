Kenny Chesney Announces Release Date for ‘Here and Now’

The wait is almost over, Kenny Chesney fans! The singer just announced his upcoming new album, Here and Now, will be released on May 1. The record includes both “Tip of My Tongue” and his current single, the title track.

“When you’re this far into a career, I think artists need to keep pushing themselves and the music without losing sight of who they are, or forgetting the people you make music for,” Chesney said in a statement, speaking about his 19th studio project. “No Shoes Nation is a very passionate place without borders; I get inspired every time I see and hear them.

“These are passionate people who work really hard,” he continued. “They make a difference in their community in all kinds of ways, giving back not so people think they’re good, but because that’s who they are and what they do. When they listen to music, they’re all in – and when they hear something they like, you can feel it in how they respond.”

Chesney might have stretched himself a bit for Here and Now, but he vows that fans will still be able to sing along to all of the songs on the record, including while on his upcoming Chillaxification Tour.

“You know, it’s going to have a high fun factor,” Chesney acknowledged. “People work hard, and need music that makes them smile, that kicks them into a happy place. There are also songs here that look at very specific people, that tell one person’s story, but it could be any of us. That’s the mark of a good song: let one person’s specific life say so much about a lot of people’s lives.

“And one of the things I really wanted [for Here and Now] was to bring a lot of my favorite writers together, not to do ‘writing camp,’ but just hang out and talk, remember when it was the stories and laughs that sparked songs, not sitting down to churn out something to cut,” he added.

Chesney was the recent recipient of the Country Radio Broadcasters (CRB) Artist Humanitarian Award, in honor of his numerous charitable endeavors, including his Love for Love City Charity. The nonprofit helped with relief efforts following the devastating Hurricane Irma, which wreaked havoc in the Virgin Islands.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of EB Media / Allister Ann