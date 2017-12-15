Kelsea Ballerini Dishes on Her Wedding Hair and Dresses

Country singers Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans got married in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico on Dec. 2, and the 24-year-old star spoke to People to share all the details on her glamorous wedding look.

For the couple’s beachside ceremony, Ballerini chose a Berta gown with a lace bodice, tulle skirt, deep-v neckline and high slit. Evans and his groomsmen kept with the theme in tan suits from Joseph Abboud.

Ballerini shared that she originally saw the gown on social media, and was surprised with it by her stylist and mom months later.

“I had no idea what I wanted for a wedding dress; I just never really thought about it,” she recalled. “So, I was scrolling through Instagram one day, which is a lot of the times how I found my award show dresses. I saw a picture of this dress, and I immediately was like, ‘I think that’s my dress.’ I sent it to my stylist, like, ‘Can you get this? Can I try it on?’”

At her surprise fitting, the singer said that she knew the dress was the one as soon as she tried it.

“I put it on and I was so happy because I knew it was the dress,” she said. “I walked out, and we’d turned on [‘Marry You’], and me and all the girls just popped a bottle of champagne and danced to Bruno Mars, in the dress. That was the perfect first memory of me in that dress to set the tone for getting to marry him in it.”

The star also kept her husband in mind when choosing her dress for the big day.

“I asked Morgan, ‘When you close your eyes and picture our day, what do you picture me in?’ He was like, ‘Something that you wouldn’t wear when you’re in total artist mode,” Ballerini recalled, noting that Evans’ request excluded anything “too poofy, not too sparkly because those are my two things that I always wear to red carpets.”

The songstress shared that she wanted to complete the look by recreating her hairdo from the music video for her latest single, “Legends.”

“When I saw that music video I was like, ‘That’s my wedding hair,’” she said. “I just wanted the whole look to not be overly done; I really want it to be natural and just simple and classic — where we can look at the pictures in 30 years and be like, that’s still not too crazy-looking. So, it was just long and beach-wavy.”

After the ceremony, she changed into a Grace Loves Lace dress, which Ballerini wore swimming when the couple and their guests ended the night with an impromptu pool jump. For the “after-hang,” she opted for a Tadashi Shoji jumpsuit.

