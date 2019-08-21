Kelsea Ballerini Teases Debut Single From Upcoming Third Studio Album

Kelsea Ballerini will soon release her debut single from her upcoming third studio record! Although she has yet to announce a title or release date for her next album, the 25-year-old hints that she is almost ready to share at least one song with her fans.

“Making majorrr moves on kb3 this week,” Ballerini shared on social media, along with a photo of her working in the studio. “First single [soon]. Any predictions?”

While Ballerini didn’t answer if anyone guessed correctly, she did previously announce that the next set of tunes had plenty of sad songs on it, even though she is now happily married to Morgan Evans.

“I think now that I’m married, it gives me such a perspective on the other relationships that failed me,” Ballerini told The Tennessean. “I’m writing the most heartbreaking songs I’ve ever written because I understand what went wrong before now. I think the older I get … the more confident I feel about writing that kind of stuff. I write my songs, and I play guitar, and I write about what I’m going through. I’m just really excited to clean the slate again.”

The Tennessee native also collaborated with some of her own musical heroes for at least some of the tracks.

“It’s been so much fun to get in the room with people that I’ve looked up to forever, like Ryan Tedder and Julia Michaels, and Ed Sheeran,” Ballerini told PopCulture.com and other media. “It’s really fun to be able to write with other artists too. I haven’t really done that before and so you’re in the room and they have the perspective of what it’s going to be like on stage, and how you’re going to be able to communicate it in interviews, and all that stuff.

“They have that knowledge, so it’s a different perspective writing with them,” she continued. “But it’s been really fun and just different. I feel like I’ve grown a lot as a songwriter from that.”

Ballerini is using her next project to validate all that she has already accomplished, and hopes to still achieve.

“I’m a 4-year-old when it comes to this,” Ballerini acknowledged. “I’m a baby. Doing an arena tour and joining the Grand Ole Opry, those are two things I didn’t think would be on my horizon for a long time, if ever. It makes me really grateful, but it also makes me want to earn it just in case it was early. I want to make sure the music I make … that I have this intentional time to make right now, is worthy of being an Opry member and worth of being in an arena.”

