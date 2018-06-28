Watch Kelsea Ballerini Surprise Young Patient in Detroit Hospital

Kelsea Ballerini took time out of her schedule to surprise one of her biggest fans, Tori, who is battling an undisclosed illness in Children’s Hospital of Detroit.

“Sweet Tori. So glad I got to see your pretty face and say hello & I can’t wait to hug you when I’m back in town,” Ballerini captioned the video, posted on Instagram. “YALL THIS IS WHAT MATTERS. Send this angel your love!”

Tori missed an anticipated show in Detroit, as part of the Keith Urban Graffiti U Tour (with Ballerini serving as the opening act), because of her illness, which is why Ballerini reached out to her.

“I just want to thank you so much for contacting me, and talking to me,” an exuberant Tori says in a message to Ballerini. “This is one of the hardest hospital stays I’ve had, even though it’s only for a week. But your phone call literally made my entire stay – it was amazing. Every time I would think of the conversation, I just started smiling. It was a very hard hospital stay, just because I was missing out on a lot of stuff, including the concert, and a lot of stuff was just not working out in my favor.”

After spending the first part of the year headlining her own Unapologetically Tour, the 24-year-old is grateful for the chance to open for Urban, and learn from the country music icon.

“I remember hearing Keith Urban songs that stopped me in my tracks and made me want to drop everything and chase that kind of lyric and heart-filled artistry,” says Ballerini. “He’s the best in the business and I can’t wait to fangirl and learn from him this year. Truly an honor to tour with him.”

Ballerini is becoming almost as known for her kind and generous heart as she is for her singing and songwriting skills. The Tennesssee native has become an outspoken advocate for female artists, fighting to show the performers are friends, not competitors.

“I feel like my job is to be positive and encouraging and empowering to women, and that’s what I speak about through my music,” Ballerini tells Yahoo! Lifestyle’s Loud and Clear. “That’s what I use my platform for, and what I feel really, really strongly about. I feel like that’s the influence I can make.”

Find a list of all of Ballerini’s upcoming shows by visiting her website.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Terry Wyatt