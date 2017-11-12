Kelsea Ballerini Has One Simple Reason She Won’t Sing at Weddings

Kelsea Ballerini is going to be married soon, but you won’t hear her singing at anyone’s wedding.

In an interview with NBC4’s Today In Nashville on Oct. 25, the “Love Me Like You Mean It” singer was asked if she’d ever been pressured to sing at a wedding.

“No, no,” Ballerini said. “I’ve only been to four weddings in my life. I sang at my mom’s wedding and I literally… I got through like two words and I was hysterical. So I’ve learned that I’m too emotional to sing at weddings. I need to be left alone to cry.”

Ballerini also shared an interesting rule she has for Karaoke. She thinks people you can sing should pick songs they can’t sing.

“So I pick ‘Since You’ve Been Gone’ by Kelly Clarkson, because I sound like a screeching cat when I sing that song,” the 24-year-old Ballerini said. The hosts didn’t believe that, but she insisted it’s true.

Ballerini will be tying the knot with fiancé Morgan Evans in December. In other interviews, she has shared her stressful wedding planning experience.

“I just did an interview, and they asked how many layers my cake was and I didn’t know the answer,” she told PEOPLE on Oct. 24. “So I feel like I have a lot more to do than I thought, and I’m a little bit stressed out about it.”

Then again, at the CMA Awards, she told E! News they are “so chill about” their wedding.

“There’s still a little time for me to have a bridezilla moment,” she teased. “I’ll let you know if I do.”

Earlier this week, Ballerini gave a show-stopping performance with Reba McEntire at the CMA Awards, singing her single “Legends.” The song is featured on her album Unapologetically, which was released on Nov. 3.