Kelsea Ballerini Is Ready to Get Married

Kelsea Ballerini may be focused on the release of her upcoming album, Unapologetically, but the country star is also focused on her upcoming wedding to fiancé Morgan Evans, with the pair set to walk down the aisle in December.

“We’re getting close,” Ballerini told People. “He has a single to put out. I have an albumto put out beforehand, so we’re both very busy, but I think we’re pretty much done. I have the dress. We have the place. We have the plane ticket. We’re ready to go.”

Ballerini is about to head back out on tour with Lady Antebellum and is gearing up for her album release, while Evans is promoting his first U.S. single, “Kiss Somebody.” Despite all that, the 24-year-old bride-to-be hasn’t dealt with much stress over her wedding day.

“The dress was the easy part. Everything has been easy,” noted Ballerini, who got engaged in December 2016. “I get to marry him.”

The country star recently celebrated her bachelorette weekend in Las Vegas, complete with a trip to see Jennifer Lopez’s residency at the AXIS auditorium at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino including a meet and greet with the diva herself.

Ballerini previously spoke to the media in Nashville in July and revealed that she and Evans aren’t so much focused on their actual wedding as they are on the fact that they’re getting married.

“We are so focused on music, and I think meeting each other and falling super in love with each other was a big surprise for both of us,” the singer said, via Nash Country Daily. “And I think we’re kinda like . . . we’re so stoked to get married, but the actual wedding part isn’t really what we care about.”

