Morgan Evans Says He Will Propose to Kelsea Ballerini Every Christmas

Christmas is a special day for many, but it’s extra special for Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans.

Evans proposed to Ballerini on Christmas Day in 2016, and the country singers tied the knot on Dec. 2 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. To commemorate their engagement, Ballerini told Sounds Like Nashville that her husband plans to start a new Christmas tradition.

“Well last Christmas I got engaged. So me and him are making the tradition that every Christmas morning, I’m going to make pancakes, and he’s going to propose,” the 24-year-old explained.

Last year, Evans popped the question while Ballerini was making pancakes. The pair had been dating for nine months after meeting at an awards show in Australia in March.

“This morning, 9 months and 13 days later, he got down on one knee in the kitchen while I was burning pancakes and asked me to marry him,” Ballerini wrote on Instagram at the time. “Loving him has been the greatest gift of my life. And now I get to do it for life.”

This year, the pair celebrated at home, with Ballerini sharing an Instagram snap of the pair cuddling with their dog, Dibs.

“Merry Christmas,” she wrote. “I’m sure a big emotional post will follow this later.”

They also celebrated with a pair of coordinating onesies, courtesy of Ballerini’s mom. Ballerini’s reads “Mrs.,” while Evans’ proclaims “Mr.” on the back.

“Annual Christmas Eve onesies that mom picks,” Ballerini wrote of the ensembles. “She’s outdone herself this year…”

The couple plans to celebrate the holidays before heading off to honeymoon in Bora Bora.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @kelseaballerini