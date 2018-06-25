Kelsea Ballerini, Carly Pearce Win Radio Disney Music Awards

The Radio Disney Music Awards took place in Los Angeles over the weekend, and a few country stars racked up wins during the annual fan-voted event.

Kelsea Ballerini took home the trophy for Radio Disney Country Favorite Artist, while Carly Pearce was awarded Radio Disney Country Best New Artist, Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line won Radio Disney Country Favorite Song for their duet “Meant to Be,” and Carrie Underwood was honored with the Hero Award. Kelly Clarkson was also honored with the Icon Award, and both Underwood and Clarkson performed during the event

Ballerini was up against Thomas Rhett, Maren Morris, Luke Bryan and Florida Georgia Line, while Pearce scored the win over Jillian Jacqueline, Devin Dawson, Jordan Davis and LANCO.

The win was the third for Ballerini and the first for Pearce, who has been accumulating a number of firsts this year including her first CMT Music Awards win for Breakthrough Video of the year for her debut single “Every Little Thing.”

Both stars tweeted their thanks to fans, with Ballerini thanking hers for voting.

STILL CAN’T BELIEVE IT! Thank you for voting, y’all are #TheBestest!! 💗 https://t.co/Qamm2L7wGL — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) June 24, 2018

Pearce called herself the “luckiest & happiest girl in the world.”

For Underwood, the night was a full circle moment, as the “Cry Pretty” singer shared on social media that the building the show was held in was the same one where she was crowned the winner of Season 4 of American Idol back in 2005. She was also presented with her award by former Idol judge Randy Jackson.

Such an amazing, full circle night at the #RDMA !!! Got to perform with the incredible @Ludacris at the venue I won @americanidol in and was presented an award by one of my Idol judges, the incomparable @YO_RANDYJACKSON ! Life is good! pic.twitter.com/OJZexB95vC — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) June 24, 2018

Underwood performed at the awards with Ludacris, who appears on her song “The Champion.”

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the rapper gave an update on Underwood’s recovery after her November accident which saw the singer fall outside her home and undergo surgery on her wrist and receive stitches in her face.

“She’s definitely about 95% better,” he said. “She’s very strong. Anybody who has a strong will and is strong-minded, they’ll be able to bounce back.”

