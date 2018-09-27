Kelsea Ballerini in ‘Adventure’ Phase of Marriage With Morgan Evans

Kelsea Ballerini and her husband, Morgan Evans, are both on big tours this year, with Ballerini on Keith Urban’s Graffiti U Tour, and Evans on Chris Young’s Losing Sleep World Tour.

The time apart means they have to get creative about spending time together, but neither of them are about to complain.

“It’s crazy!” Ballerini told ABC News Radio. “Me and Morgan are both going a million miles a minute right now. But it’s cool because we’ll meet up on the road in different places.

“Like he surprised me in Lake Tahoe and we went for a little hike around Lake Tahoe. It was gorgeous,” she continued. “We’re in a very ‘adventure’ kind of phase of our relationship right now. It’s very fun.”

Evans knows that right now, both singer-songwriters need to work on their own careers, but he won’t rule out doing a joint tour … someday.

“I would love to go on tour with her and just spend more time with her,” Evans told PopCulture.com. “But, we’re definitely doing our own things right now, and a full steam ahead and we’re each other’s biggest fans and biggest supporters of that. So, it’s good to be able to play music right now and I’m appreciating every day.”

The “Miss Me More” singer is taking plenty of notes while touring Urban, which she will undoubtedly put to practice when she joins Kelly Clarkson on Clarkson’s Meaning of Life Tour next year.

“He is really cool because he’ll go onstage for like two, three hours everyday, just by himself, and he’ll work on guitar solos or test out different amps and stuff,” Ballerini revealed of Urban. “And it’s been really cool to see someone that successful not settle at all.”

“He’s always wanting to change stuff, and make stuff better, and that’s really cool,” she continued. “It’s really chill. I feel like we’re in a good groove now.”

Although Ballerini misses Evans when away from home, she does have a faithful friend on the road, even if it does happen to have four legs.

“When I got him, he was six weeks old,” Ballerini said of her dog, Dibs. “I brought him straight to the tour bus. So he’s really, really good on a tour bus. He’s a really good road dog.”

It’s a busy season for Ballerini. The 24-year-old, who is nominated for a CMA Award (for Female Vocalist of the Year), just released her collaboration, “This Feeling,” with The Chainsmokers. She also announced she will release the deluxe version of her Unapologetically album on Oct. 26.

Find a list of all of Ballerini’s upcoming shows by visiting her website. Pre-order the deluxe Unapologetically here.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Rick Diamond