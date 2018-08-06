Kelly Clarkson Taps Thomas Rhett as ‘The Voice’ Advisor

The Voice Season 15 premieres on September 24, and after the blind auditions are done, the contestants will fight it out in the battle rounds.

There, they’ll receive advice from their coaches, as well as a celebrity advisor brought in to add some extra expertise. For Kelly Clarkson‘s team, that advisor will be Thomas Rhett, a perfect match for Clarkson due to his pop-country style.

E! News revealed the pairing on Monday, as well as a photo of Clarkson and Rhett getting ready to dish out their best advice. Rhett shared the same photo on Twitter and wrote that he is “excited” to help advise Clarkson’s team.

Rhett has so far released three studio albums and earned nine No. 1 singles, and the father of two shows no signs of slowing down. Rhett is currently on the road on Kenny Chesney’s Trip Around the Sun Tour, and recently released a duet with The Voice winner Danielle Bradbery, “Goodbye Summer.” He will resume his own solo Life Changes Tour in the fall.

His stint on The Voice will mark Rhett’s first appearance on a major televised reality competition, but his years of experience will surely serve him well in the role.

Season 15 of The Voice will be Clarkson’s second as a coach, with the American Idol winner having won the show on her first go-round with contestant Brynn Cartelli, the 15-year-old who became the youngest winner in The Voice‘s history.

Also on Monday, it was revealed that country singer Keith Urban would be serving as the advisor for Blake Shelton’s team and pop star Halsey will help mentor Jennifer Hudson’s contestants. As for Adam Levine, he’s tapped former Voice coach Cee Lo Green to help his proteges.

The Voice returns on Monday, September 24 on NBC.

