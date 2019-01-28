Watch Kelly Clarkson Cover Miranda Lambert’s ‘Tin Man’

Kelly Clarkson kicked off her Meaning of Life Tour with a jaw-dropping cover of Miranda Lambert‘s “Tin Man.” The song, written by Lambert, along with Jack Ingram and Jon Randall, is from Lambert’s latest The Weight of These Wings record.

“I sing a lot of Miranda Lambert’s songs, because I think she’s a fantastic writer,” Clarkson said by way of introduction. “I just think, man, the lyrics cut.”

Clarkson is hosting a Facebook Live event each night on Facebook while she is on tour, which is where she shared more of her love for “Tin Man.”

“I love that song. When I heard it, I happened to be cleaning out my closet…” she explained, “I had my phone on and that came on and I was like, ‘Whaaaat?’ I was bawling. My husband walks in and was like, ‘What’s wrong with you?’ I was a sobbing mess.”

“There’s nothing greater than a writer writing something that you feel like you’ve felt,” she continued. “I know that sounds so cheesy but it’s the most connecting thing ever and I adore it.”

The Season 1 American Idol winner is in awe of Lambert’s talents, especially in penning songs.

Clarkson previously hinted she would be performing plenty of songs that were first recorded – and made famous – by other artists.

“We’re switching it up this year on tour and I’m covering all these artists that inspired me to make music or new songs that came out that really inspired me to keep going,” Clarkson told Marie Claire. “It’s really about inspiration this year. My point with that is that I’m going to be covering songs that I probably shouldn’t, but I’m going to do it anyway!”

Clarkson learned long ago that she wasn’t willing to listen to people who told her what she should or should not do when it came to her career.

“Even before Idol, when I lived out in L.A. and [I turned] things down that possibly could have ended up making money or having a record deal,” Clarkson said. “Even when I was a little kid, I saw enough documentaries or biographies about people that regretted so much in the beginning because they did something they didn’t want to do, and I didn’t want that to be me. So I think I’m just proud of the fact that hasn’t ever changed in me.”

Clarkson is joined on her Meaning of Life Tour by Kelsea Ballerini and Brynn Cartelli. Find dates at KellyClarkson.com.

Photo Credit: Getty / Ethan Miller