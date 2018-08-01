Keith Urban Waited Four Months to Ask Nicole Kidman Out

Keith Urban is opening up about his early relationship with his now-wife, Nicole Kidman. The “Coming Home” singer reveals he it took him four months to find the courage to initially even ask out the actress out on a date.

“I thought she was way out of my league,” Urban admits to Australia’s Interview. “It’s not an ‘Oh shucks, oh me’ story. It’s legit. I’m a kid from Brissy [Brisbane], and went to Nashville. It’s always what I wanted to do. And somewhere along the way I end up meeting Nic. I might have a wild imagination about the possibilities in life, obviously, but not in a million years did I think that some girl like that would be interested in me. At all.”

“Even when I met her, there was sort of this aura about her,” he continues. “It was existing in a place that seemed so out of reach.”

Ultimately, the 50-year-old says a “conspiracy of angels” combined of friends of hers and friends of Urban’s, worked at getting the two together.

“I gravitated towards her very quickly, and evidently she felt the same,” Urban recalls. “I’m glad it happened. I needed encouragement for my confidence, not for anything else.”

Still, even after he received Kidman’s phone number, Urban still hesitated to reach out to Kidman.

“Somebody had given me her number and I had it in my pocket for a while,” Urban remembers. “I kept looking at it thinking, ‘If I call this number, she’s going to answer. I don’t know what [to] say.’

“I wasn’t in a very healthy place in my life,” continues Urban. “I’d never have thought she’d see anything in a guy like me. But at some point I plucked up the courage to call those numbers and she answered, and we started talking and we talked and talked and talked and talked and it was effortless.”

It was Kidman who saved Urban’s life, by insisting he get help for his addiction issues only four months after they tied the knot in 2006.

“My wife put an intervention together and it was … it was divine. I mean, ‘divine intervention’, but it’s true, it really was,” he says. “It was love in action and the timing was absolutely divine.”

Urban, who recently offered advice to troubled star Demi Lovato, says addiction, at least for him, was a constant battle, regardless of his life’s circumstances.

“It had nothing to do with whether life was good or bad. It had nothing to do with any of that stuff. I was an equal opportunity addict,” he says. “I’d get high when it was sunny, high when it was raining – it didn’t matter. It was something I should have dealt with many, many years before I met Nic, and tried to, but it just never took. I wasn’t ready. Simple as that.”

The New Zealand-born star says it’s not an exaggeration to say that Kidman saved him, in every way.

“I caused the implosion of my fresh marriage,” Urban tells Rolling Stone. “It survived, but it’s a miracle it did. I was spiritually awoken with her. I use the expression ‘I was born into her,’ and that’s how I feel. And for the first time in my life, I could shake off the shackles of addiction.”

Urban is currently headlining his Graffiti U World Tour, which just announced a run of shows in Australia. Find dates at KeithUrban.net.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Dominique Charriau