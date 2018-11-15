Keith Urban Feels ‘Very Blessed’ to Be Married to Nicole Kidman

When Keith Urban won the CMA Award for Entertainer of the Year, instead of rushing to the stage, Urban took a moment to hug his wife, Nicole Kidman, whispering in her ear before heading to the podium. Both Urban and Kidman were in tears as he accepted his award, a testament to the strong bond they share.

“I feel very blessed that I have the support of my family like I do,” Urban shared with PopCulture.com and other media backstage at the CMA Awards. “It’s a beautiful thing having two artists, because we understand the passion and the responsibility of what we get to do. Very important.”

In his acceptance speech, Urban also thanked his daughters, Sunday, 10 and Faith, 7.

“Thank you for supporting me and loving me through all that I do,” an emotional Urban said. “Thank you for supporting Daddy. You make it all worthwhile.”

The Aussie also acknowledged his father, who passed away in 2015, and instilled in Urban his deep love of music.

“I imagine my father because he’s such a huge influence in my life, my mom and dad both are, and I wish he could have seen this tonight,” Urban said. “He set me on the path I’m on. But I feel his presence, so I’m very, very grateful for that.”

The 51-year-old spent much of 2018 on the road on his Graffiti U Tour, which will conclude with a run of dates Down Under in 2019, propelling him even farther into his superstar status.

“It’s an indescribable feeling to get that [award] tonight, cause I love playing,” Urban said. “I love entertaining. I love putting on shows. I started playing guitar when I was six, and I came up playing in the clubs, four hours a night, five hours a night, five nights a week. And I wasn’t writing songs. I was just schlepping my gear and doing cover tunes and learning my craft. To get to be able to play three, four hours a night of original material is the most extraordinary feeling. And everybody singing along.”

“This Graffiti U Tour was so much work putting it on, getting it up and running, but then it just became the most euphoric experience night after night when everybody was singing along with all these new songs,” he continued.

“That’s probably the most incredible feeling. And I almost want to say for me the spirit of commonality is really what’s at the center of our concerts. It’s finding that thing that we all have in common, and for me right now, it’s never been more important times because so much differences, so much diversity, different everything, and that’s cool, but the feeling of inclusiveness and finding all those things we got in common is, I think, that’s the real center spirit of our concerts.”

Find a list of all of his upcoming shows at his official website..

Photo Credit: Getty images/Matt Winkelmeyer