Keith Urban Shares Emotional Tribute to ‘Role Model’ Glen Campbell

Just hours after Glen Campbell's passing, Keith Urban took to social media to share an emotional statement praising the singer's "humanity" and influence on country music.

In a statement issued Tuesday night to his official Facebook, Urban paid tribute to someone he considered his "role model."

"What a powerful artistic and personal journey Glen Campbell's passage has been. As a role model, singing guitar player he was a big influence on me," he wrote. "His blend of genres created his own sound and style and his ability to entertain wasn't limited to the stage. He blazed real trails through film (and especially television) where his charismatic southern charm and personality fit perfectly."

Urban went on to share that the night he won his first country music award, he got back to his hotel room and found a fax on the floor from Glen Campbell.

"Welcome to the award winning world kid," Urban wrote of Campbell's message to him. "You got it."

The 49-year-old , who got to meet and work with Campbell over the years, acknowledged his influence on him not only as a singer and guitarist, but performer not afraid to cross the lines of country's complexity of genres.

"Universal music, universal stories, universal spirit. No wonder he was a global superstar," he wrote. "I love Glen for so many reasons — but above all, for his humanity. My thoughts and prayers are with Kim and all of his extended family today. May peace be with you all. Go rest high on that mountain, Glen."

Campbell died Tuesday in a Nashville area care center at the age of 81 after a six-year battle with Alzheimer's. The legendary musician released the final album of his career, Adios, in June.

Photo credit: Twitter / @kiddme5