Watch Keith Urban’s Stunning One-Shot Video for ‘We Were’

Keith Urban just released a stunning video for his latest single, “We Were,” shot in one take by one camera, starring only Urban. The video was released as the song, the debut from an upcoming, still-untitled new record, is already in the Top 20, and still climbing.

Urban also released an acoustic version of “We Were,” which appears to quickly be becoming one of the singer’s favorite songs he has ever recorded.

“When I first heard ‘We Were,’ I not only heard it, but saw it. It made me feel something,” Urban said of the song. “The imagery is so strong — a stamp on the back of the hand, a Saturday night cover band, the girlfriend (or boyfriend) we ran with and a fake ID., which of course I never had. So many of us can relate or will relate at some point!”

Urban fell in love with every line in the song, but especially resonated with the part that says, “We were a downtown, Saturday night, last call, cover band / ‘Til that last song played, never thought we’d fade like the stamp on the back of her hand.”

“I like the idea that life just happens,” Urban explained. “At some point, whether in the moment or not, you just gotta go with it.”

Eric Church co-wrote “We Were” with Ryan Tyndell and Jeff Hyde, although Urban had no idea who wrote the song until long after he decided to record it.

“I didn’t know he was a writer, which was really cool, because it wasn’t until we recorded the song, it was all done, and I found out after the fact,” Urban said on The Bobby Bones Show on iHeartRadio. “I found out and I called Eric, and I was like, ‘Dude, I just cut this song.’ He was thrilled. I said, ‘I had no idea that you were a writer on it.’ He said, ‘Well that’s even better, because it means you really loved the song.’ I do. I really love the song.”

Urban has yet to reveal when he will finish working on his next record, the follow-up to his 2018 Graffiti U record, which included the No. 1 hit, “Coming Home,” with Julia Michaels. Urban is spending much of the next few months on the road, on his Graffiti U Tour, which includes a performance near Nashville at the Pilgrimage Festival in September. Find dates on Urban’s website.

Photo Credit: Getty / Rob Ball