Watch Keith Urban’s Stunning Acoustic Video for ‘We Were’

Keith Urban just released a stunning video for an acoustic version of his current single, “We Were.” The song, written by Eric Church, Ryan Tyndell and Jeff Hyde, is from Urban’s upcoming new album. Urban already released a one-shot video for the song, but wanted to give fans a stripped-down performance video as well.

“I’ve been playing a stripped-down solo acoustic version of the song all summer — it’s so well-written that it lends itself to that Bluebird Café-type simplicity,” Urban told Billboard, referring to Nashville’s famous singer-songwriter venue. “When it came to shooting a video for this version it felt right to gather up a couple of the guys in my band and keep it just as simple.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Part of the beauty of “We Were” for Urban is the fact that he was drawn to the song without realizing that Church wrote it.

“It got sent to me, not by Eric, but by someone who finds songs for me,” Urban revealed to Bobby Bones on his iHeartRadio The Bobby Bones Show. “I didn’t know he was a writer, which was really cool, because it wasn’t until we recorded the song, it was all done, and I found out after the fact. I found out and I called Eric, and I was like, ‘Dude, I just cut this song.’ He was thrilled. I said, ‘I had no idea that you were a writer on it.’ He said, ‘Well that’s even better, because it means you really loved the song.’ I do. I really love the song.”

Urban is nominated for two CMA Awards, for both Male Vocalist of the Year, and the night’s highest honor, Entertainer of the Year. While he hopes to walk away with a couple more trophies, for Urban, the real honor is hearing his name among the list of nominees.

“I’ve been nominated nine times, so at some point, I’d come to terms and accepted that the nomination is the award,” Urban previously told PopCulture.com and other media. “I don’t know why things go that way sometimes. I love what I get to do; I put everything into it. But I know all the others do too, so thank you God. Really.”

The 2019 CMA Awards will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 13, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Download “We Were” by visiting Urban’s website.

Photo Credit: Getty Images / Erika Goldring