See Keith Urban Serenade Nicole Kidman Ahead of ‘Big Little Lies’ Season 2 Premiere

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban stepped out to attend the Season 2 premiere of Big Little Lies on Wednesday in New York City, but before they got there, the two made some time for an impromptu performance, which Kidman shared with fans on Instagram.

A video shows Urban playing the piano as he sings Elton John‘s “Your Song,” with his wife joining him and even getting a playful jab in. “If I was a sculptor,” Urban sang, with Kidman cracking, “but you’re not.” She then concedes that Urban does, in fact, participate in a “traveling show” before returning to the song, which Urban finished with a flourish on the piano and a plea of, “I need you Elton!”

“A little backstage moment before heading to Monterey,” Kidman captioned the video, referencing the town where Big Little Lies is set.

On the red carpet, Kidman spoke to Entertainment Tonight and praised Urban and her late father for their support of her career.

“I have the most extraordinary partner in life. I will always say that about him,” she said. “I’m one of the very fortunate women in the world to have had a wonderful father, and I have a wonderful husband, and I’m just very — I love to be able to say that, because to talk about the good men that have influenced me and affected me.”

The Oscar winner offered another glimpse into her family life ahead of the premiere when she posted a rare photo of herself with her and Urban’s two daughters, Sunday and Faith. While the girls’ faces aren’t visible in the snap, the two are hugging their mom tight as Kidman smiles at the camera.

“I am nothing without the love of my family,” Kidman’s caption read.

Kidman recently opened up about raising her girls in an interview with Vanity Fair, sharing a few of the parental guidelines she imposes.

“They don’t have a phone and I don’t allow them to have an Instagram,” she said. “I try to keep some sort of boundaries.”

Sunday and Faith often join their famous parents on movie sets or world tours, along with their tutor, and when they aren’t with Kidman, she flies home “constantly” to see them.

While both girls are musical — Sunday plays the piano and Faith the violin — and Sunday and her friends recently filmed their own hospital drama, their mom isn’t sure whether either child will eventually enter the entertainment industry.

“You can’t really get kids into anything, I’ve realized,” she said. “You can push them a bit, but motivation is a really hard thing. I mean, nobody motivated me to be an actor; if anything they tried to deter me.”

