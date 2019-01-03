Keith Urban Reflects on All He Has in Common With His Fans

Keith Urban might be a superstar, but aside from his celebrity status (and larger bank account), he insists he is just like his fans in almost every way. Although the reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year doesn’t need to keep his concert schedule as busy as he does, he stays in front of his fans to remind him, and them, of all they have in common.

“I love people!” Urban explained. “I love people, and every single person’s got a story. We have so much more in common than different. We have fears and hopes and dreams and insecurities and egos and sicknesses and dysfunctional families. We have everything. We have so much more in common.”

“So, for me, I feel that,” he added. “I feel it in my life way more than I’ve ever felt it and playing live shows is no different. [It’s] exactly the same.”

Urban just wrapped up the North American leg of his Graffiti U World Tour, and will soon kick off the Australian leg of his tour, with his “Coming Home” collaborator Julia Michaels serving as his opening act. But whether Urban is on stage or in the studio, he always hopes to walk away with something new.

“I’m perpetually curious, really, that’s what it is,” Urban shared with PopCulture.com. “I don’t think of reinvention, that doesn’t resonate with me. I love curiosity and I love passion and I feel fortunate that I have both of those in spades. I feel exactly the same as I did when I moved to town 26 years ago. I feel exactly the same. I get excited to get in the studio, I get excited to try and put a show on.”

“I haven’t felt any different, and it’s crazy, so that’s something I love about collaborating,” he continued. “I love collaborating because it gives me an opportunity to take what I do and go and explore where it can go. And find new places and ways to connect and create. But at the end of the day, I’m an artist. We create.”

Still, the 51-year-old admits that he has never been able to fully relax when he’s on stage, even though he does it night after night.

“The struggle for me in touring is that at some point you can get to a place where you’re recreating,” Urban continued. “The death for an artist is to recreate, so that’s why I’m tinkering with the show every day. [And] because it keeps me engaged, and it keeps it fresh, and it keeps it real, and being present. Being present is everything. It’s so important to be in the moment, so we get to do that every night.”

Find a list of all of Urban’s upcoming shows on his website.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Jeff Kravitz