Keith Urban Shares New Photo With Nicole Kidman to Wish Fans Happy Holidays

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman are in the holiday spirit! The couple is currently in Australia to celebrate Christmas with their families, and took some time to share a holiday message with their fans on social media early on Tuesday, Dec. 24, posting a selfie in which they were happily seated at an outdoor restaurant. Urban, who snapped the photo, was in a gray t-shirt and black baseball cap as he leaned on the table across from his wife, who was wearing a flowing white top, sunglasses and a straw hat.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keith Urban (@keithurban) on Dec 23, 2019 at 10:22pm PST

“From our family to you and yours- Blessings to you all this holiday season!!!!!!!!!!” he captioned the post. Kidman shared the same photo on her own Instagram page with the same caption, though she opted for a period at the end instead of exclamation points.

In a video on Urban’s Instagram Story, he thanked his Australian fans for their support during his recent round of shows at Sydney Coliseum, a brand new venue in in Greater Western Sydney that saw the “We Were” singer officially open the 2000-seat building.

“Hi everyone, it’s Keith here,” Urban said on his Story before looking at his wife and saying, “Hi, Nic.” After Kidman replies with a “Hi” and a laugh, Urban tells the camera, “We just want to say thank you very much to everybody here in Australia for the last few nights out at Sydney Coliseum, it was so fun, we had the best time.”

“Just kicking back right now, enjoying Christmas,” he continued as Kidman blew a kiss. “Hope you guys all have a wonderful Christmas and a great new year, we’ll see you soon, bye.” “Bye!” Kidman echoed.

Among the many properties Urban and Kidman share is a penthouse apartment in Sydney, which is where they will likely spend the holidays along with their two daughters, Sunday, 11, and Faith, 8. The pair also owns a farm in Bunya Hill, Australia, which means they have the option to spend their time in Australia in either the city or the country, depending on the trip.

Photo Credit: Getty / Taylor Hill