Watch Keith Urban Perform ‘Coming Home’ on ‘The Tonight Show’

Keith Urban took the stage on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, June 26 to perform his latest single, “Coming Home.”

Julia Michaels co-wrote “Coming Home” with Urban, and also appears on the song. Although Michaels didn’t join Urban for the performance, she did appear on a large screen behind him to lend her vocals during the song.

Urban drew inspiration for “Coming Home” by listening to one of his favorite tunes.

“‘Coming Home’ started with an idea to take a sample from an iconic country song,” Urban explains. “I had a few in mind, but Merle Haggard’s ‘Mama Tried’ is the one that kept coming to my way of thinking of using it as an anchor to try another song from.

“I was really taken with the idea of have a song be used in a new way, that can potentially find a whole new audience,” he continues. “They’ll go out and find ‘Mama Tried,’ people that had never heard that song.”

“Coming Home” is from urban’s recent Graffiti U album, one of 15 songs on the record, but to Urban, perhaps the most important track on the project.

“For me, ‘Coming Home’ as a song and a single really sets the tone of the album,” Urban notes. “The elements that I wanted to somehow all weave together, as a song and also as a record too, turning it into a record, for me came together on ‘Coming Home.’ So sonically it represents what the record is about, diversity on the record, sonically, and then thematically it’s very much my journey. It really feels like my life in a lot of ways.”

The New Zealand native says the chorus, which says, “There’s nothin’ in the world that feels like / The place that I know where they all know me / I gotta get back now to the ones who love me / Wrap myself around you, never let you go / There’s nothin’ in the world that feels like /Coming home,” was inspired by his own homesickness.

“I wrote that chorus out, almost stream of conscious,” Urban reveals. “But, it was really that lick from Merle that made me miss home, think about home, growing up in Australia—all of it just came flooding back and it was that riff that triggered it, so it was a really important part of the song for me.”

Photo Credit: Getty images/Michael Tran