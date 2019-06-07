Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman ‘Heartbroken’ for Granger Smith After 3-Year-Old Son’s Accidental Drowning

Keith Urban and his wife, actress Nicole Kidman, became the latest celebrities to send their condolences to Granger Smith, whose 3-year-old son River Kelly Smith died Thursday.

“Thoughts and prayers are with you and your family today [Granger Smith] – from me and Nic and our family – we are heartbroken for you all,” Urban wrote on Twitter, along with a praying hands emoji.

Late Thursday, Smith shared the sad news on his social media pages, telling fans that his youngest son died “following a tragic accident.”

“…Despite doctor’s best efforts, he was unable to be revived,” Smith continued. “Amber and I made the decision to say our last goodbyes and donate his organs so that other children will be given a second chance at life. Our family is devastated and heartbroken, but we take solace in knowing he is with his Heavenly Father.”

The “Backroad Song” singer added, “Riv was special. Everyone that met him knew that immediately. The joy he brought to our lives cannot be expressed and his light will be forever in our hearts. If there are words to say more, I cannot find them in this moment. Love the ones close to you. There has never been a more difficult moment for us than this.”

Smith also asked fans to make a donation to the Dell Children’s Medical Center of Central Texas in his son’s name, adding how “the doctors, nurses and staff have been incredible.”

Smith’s representative later confirmed River died in a “tragic drowning accident at home.”

Smith’s wife, Amber Emily Bartlett, also shared the heartbreaking news on her Instagram page, including a photo of herself with River. She shared the same message as Smith, adding, “Nothing can prepare a mother to deliver this kind of news.”

Aside from Urban, dozens of country artists have taken to social media to offer their support to Smith and his family.

“I cant imagine what y’all are going thru (sic). Praying for u (sic) and [your] (sic) family brother. We are heartbroken for u guys,” Jason Aldean wrote on Smith’s Instagram page.

“I am so, so sorry. Thinking of you and your family at this time,” Maren Morris added.

“Many prayers. So sorry,” Luke Bryan wrote.

Morgan Miller, the wife of retired Olympic skier Bode Miller, also offered her condolences to Smith. The Millers’ 19-month-old daughter Emeline Grier drowned in a pool in June 2018.

“My heart breaks. Another baby gone too soon,” Miller wrote, later adding a reminder, “It can truly happen to anyone. I urge you to make your babies safer! Sign them up for swim lessons!”

