Keith Urban, Lady Antebellum to Perform for ‘Good Morning America’ Concert Series

Keith Urban and Lady Antebellum will both take the stage this summer on Good Morning America, as part of the morning show’s Summer Concert Series. The country music superstars join an all-star cast including BTS, Hozier, Ciara, Adam Lambert, Blink 182, Pitbull, Chance the Rapper, and Kane Brown with Marshmello .

The 2019 @GMA Summer Concert Series lineup and schedule! FREE TICKETS HERE: https://t.co/5Cfe4ILYL1 **Tickets REQUIRED for #BTSonGMA on 5/15** pic.twitter.com/IEEaPg6A3D — Good Morning America (@GMA) May 3, 2019

Good Morning America tweeted out the lineup on Friday, May 3, with Lady Antebellum quickly responding to the announcement.

“Excited to be back in Central Park with @GMA this summer!” the trio posted. “Can’t wait to play some new songs for y’all. #LadyAonGMA

Excited to be back in Central Park with @GMA this summer! Can’t wait to play some new songs for y’all. #LadyAonGMA pic.twitter.com/B8xvBii1Tz — Lady Antebellum (@ladyantebellum) May 3, 2019

Lady Antebellum just revealed they have started to work on new music, so they will likely perform a song from their next set of tunes.

“It’s felt a lot like the early days,” Dave Haywood recently told PopCulture.com and other media. “We were at our photo shoot for this a couple of weeks ago and we were all talking like, ‘God this feel like the very first photo shoot for our first album,’ which was the three of us out in Los Angeles.”

“It’s just been fun,” he continued. “I don’t know if reset’s a good word for that. I mean it feels like we’re kind of returning to the core to me of who we are, what we do.”

“We feel, I think refreshed in a way artistically that we haven’t in a long time,” Hillary Scott added.

Urban also hinted he was working on new music, the follow-up to his 2018 Graffiti U record.

Nuuuuuuuuuu music comin – KU pic.twitter.com/j9BMfJv8E3 — Keith Urban (@KeithUrban) April 29, 2019

“Nuuuuuuuuuu music comin – KU,” Urban captioned the photo, showing himself standing at a microphone.

Brown previously shared that he was working on a new song with Marshmello, which they will undoubtedly perform when they take the stage.

“We wrote a tune that’s basically the opposite of [‘Happier’],” Brown told Billboard, referring to Marshmello’s previous hit. “It just tells you everything that I’ve done wrong growing up and it’s saying that the one thing I did get right was you, talking about my wife.”

Dates for all the artists performing as part of Good Morning America‘s Summer Concert Series, with ticket details, can be found at GoodMorningAmerica.com.

