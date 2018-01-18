See Keith Urban Duet With Fan On Stage in Nashville

Keith Urban made one fan’s day when he brought an audience member on stage at his pop-up show Wednesday night at Nashville‘s Exit/In.

Urban surprised fans with the pop-up show to announce his upcoming album, Graffiti U, and its accompanying tour, the Graffiti U World Tour 2018 with special guest Kelsea Ballerini.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The singer told the crowd that he and his team had selected a fan who had been particularly active on social media to reveal the date of the singer’s Nashville tour stop.

Urban then called up a fan named Ashley, who quickly made her way to the stage. Urban told the crowd that Ashley was a student at Belmont University in Nashville, asking her what she was studying. She told him music business, and when he asked what she wanted to go into, she said she wanted to be a singer.

The star immediately offered to sing with her, and after a quick conference, the pair performed a short acoustic version of Urban’s song “Without You” from his 2010 album, Get Closer. Urban provided lead vocals as a stunned Ashley joined in with the harmony, with the duo’s voices blending perfectly as the crowd cheered for the lucky student.

Ashley was also tasked with unveiling the Nashville date of Urban’s tour, holding up a sign announcing that Urban will play in Music City on Aug. 24.

After the performance, Urban made sure to invite Ashley to his show in Nashville, even suggesting that the pair reunite on stage for another performance.

See the pair’s duet in the clip above.