Keith Urban Adds Dates to Las Vegas Residency at Caesars Palace

Good news, Keith Urban fans. The singer has even more chances for you to go see him as part of his Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace! Urban announced the news on social media, along with a video showing highlights of his first few performances.

“By popular demand, Keith added additional dates in Las Vegas at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace! ” the post read. “Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, January 31st.”

Urban kicked off the residency earlier in January, and called the experience one of the highlights of his life after opening night.

“Hi Vegas, it’s Keith here, in the car, just got off stage,” Urban began in a video he shared on social media. “It was our first night tonight for our 2020 run, and it was spiritually righteous. Huge. Euphoric. It was totally euphoric tonight. Such good energy in the room. So everybody who came out and sang and danced and wrote crazy signs, and just let it go tonight, thank you. It was epic.”

The 52-year-old reached out to Las Vegas legend Bette Midler for advice on how to perform well in Las Vegas.

“You have got to stay hydrated because you’re singing so much and it’s dry air,” Urban told CMT‘s Cody Alan of the advice that Midler gave him.

“She turned me onto these lozenges that help with all of that,” he continued. “I do need to talk to Ronnie and Kix (Brooks & Dunn) for tips. We have a bunch of shows coming up at Caesar’s Palace that I am so looking forward to.”

Urban’s new Las Vegas dates have been added to his tour scheduled, posted on his website. Urban also has several international dates scheduled, as well as a performance in Nashville, at the Bridgestone Arena, for All for the Hall. The show, which raises money for the Country Music Hall of Fame, will be held on Feb. 10, also include performances by Blake Shelton, Chris Stapleton, Luke Combs, Brothers Osborne, Tenille Townes, Tanya Tucker and more. A limited number of tickets are still available for the event.

