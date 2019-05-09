Kane Brown’s Wife, Katelyn Jae, Reveals His Reaction to Finding out Gender of Upcoming Baby

Kane Brown and his wife, Katelyn Jae, just announced they are having a baby girl. Now, Jae is sharing her husband’s surprised reaction when he found out he was having a daughter.

The picture, which Jae shared on Instagram, showed Brown with his mouth wide open. Jae captioned the photo, “After I told him it was a girl,” explaining his shocked look.

The newlyweds announced the pregnancy in April, shortly after the couple walked the red carpet at the ACM Awards together.

“It’s been so hard keeping this a secret!!!!! But the KB’S ARE GONNA BE PARENTS!!! KB3 IM GONNA BE A DADDY!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!” he wrote.

It’s been so hard to keep this a secret!!!!! But the KB’S ARE GONNA BE PARENTS!!! KB3 🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗 IM GONNA BE A DADDY!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/CW2Zf7ejie — Kane Brown (@kanebrown) April 15, 2019

Brown later revealed while on the red carpet at the Billboard Music Awards the gender of their firstborn.

“We’re having a baby girl,” divulged the singer. The couple has yet to announce a due date, but for Brown, it can’t come soon enough.

“I’m excited,” Brown told Billboard. “I wish I could just fast-forward and make it to where it’s already here.”

Brown is also eager to give his daughter a different childhood than what he had, since his father has been incarcerated for most of his life.

“You know, me and my wife are in it together,” Brown told ABC News Radio. “I get to be the dad that I never really had.”

Jae is likely experiencing a lot of her pregnancy on the road, since her husband is serving as the opening act on Jason Aldean‘s Ride All Night Tour, which is only fitting since it was the headliner’s wife, Brittany Aldean, who kept pressuring Brown and Jae to add to their family.

“She keeps asking if we’re having one,” Brown previously said of Brittany. “Katelyn wants to wait until she’s, like, 30.”

Clearly they didn’t make it, since Jae is only 26. But regardless of their timeline, both mom and dad are excited to become first-time parents.

“We went to the hospital and actually checked the heartbeat and … we got very more emotional,” Brown recalled to Extra. “I was getting nervous going down the elevator and once she actually saw the baby … it makes it so much more real, so we were both excited.”

Photo Credit: Getty images/Jason Kempin/ACMA2019