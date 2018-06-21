Kane Brown Teases Song From New Album

Kane Brown is excited to release his next album. The 24-year-old shared a snippet of a new song on social media, revealing it’s from his upcoming set of tunes.

so much fun writing for the new album 🔥 pic.twitter.com/fyznCI1mGx — Kane Brown (@kanebrown) June 17, 2018

“So much fun writing for the new album,” Brown writes, along with a video of him singing the uptempo tune, presumably with the guys who co-wrote the song with Brown.

The song, which says, “I just want to wake up every day here in this bed / Never leave ‘I love you’ left unsaid,” is part of what Brown hints will be a different project than his 2016 eponymous freshman album.

“I feel like with the new album, I’m definitely going to be an outcast,” Brown hinted to Billboard earlier this year. “I’m just trying to pave my own lane and just kind of make my own sound.”

Brown, who earned a No. 1 single with Lauren Alaina on “What Ifs” from Kane Brown, hints that there might be a collaboration with another female singer on his next album: his fiancée, and fellow singer, Katelyn Jae.

“We have talked about it,” Brown admits. “She did the artist thing. She loves to sing. She’s got an incredible voice, but she doesn’t want people to think that she’s using me to get to music. That’s why we have that karaoke machine. She loves singing, so she sings in the living room every night, all this stuff. I mean, I don’t have to hear, but I’ll be upstairs playing Xbox telling her to be quiet. Then all I hear is her downstairs. I’m like, ‘Babe!’”

“I actually thought about it,” he continues. “At first I was kind of nervous about the same thing. Then I was like maybe we could throw some surprise on there for the fans on the album, the second album.”

The singer-songwriter has already announced the new record will be released on November 9, although he has yet to reveal a title or tracklist. In between finishing the album, Brown is also planning a wedding to Jae, which he promises will happen in 2018.

“It’s coming up this year,” Brown tells Taste of Country. “We’re excited about it.”

Brown’s current single, “Lose It,” is from the forthcoming record. Details on the album will be posted at KaneBrownMusic.com as available.

Photo Credit: Getty images/ Kevin Winter