Kane Brown Shares the Story Behind Baby Kingsley’s Name

Kane Brown and wife Katelyn welcomed their daughter Kingsley in October 2019, and the couple had already chosen their baby's name before her arrival. In a recent interview with RADIO.com, Brown opened up about how he and Katelyn picked the moniker, revealing that they initially thought Kingsley was a boy and were going to name him Kingston.

"We thought we were having a boy originally, and we were going to name him Kingston, just to keep the KB," Brown revealed. "Then after we found out we were having a girl, we were trying to think of another 'King' name or a 'K' name. We thought about calling her 'King,' we thought that would be cool for a girl, and we just fell in love with the name Kingsley."

Kingsley is now 6 months old and spending a lot of time with her dad now that he's off the road due to the coronavirus. In response to a fan question, Brown said that he sees his quarantine "kind of a blessing, and a curse, of course. ... The blessing for me is just getting to see everything that she does," he said. "I'm not missing one second." He also opened up about one of his daughter's recent milestones. "She finally just found her tongue, so she keeps her tongue out all the time," the 26-year-old shared. "I'm waiting for her first words. She ain't got to that point yet, but she's almost crawling, so I'm just excited to be able to witness it all."

On Sunday, Katelyn celebrated her first Mother's Day as a mom, enjoying a lakeside picnic with Brown and Kingsley. Brown shared a family selfie from the celebration, revealing that Katelyn and Kingsley were wearing matching shirts that read, "First Mother's Day together, Mommy & Kingsley 2020." "Happy Mother’s Day to the best Mom and Wife we could ask for," Brown wrote in his caption. "We love you [Katelyn]."

Katelyn posted the same photo her husband shared on her own page as well as another selfie with her daughter pre-picnic. "Couldn’t have had a better first Mother’s Day," she wrote. "[Kane Brown] and Kingsley I am so grateful for you both thank you for making me feel so special today !!! Being a mother has been the greatest gift in the world."