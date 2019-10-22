Kane Brown Shows off Daughter Kingsley’s Nursery While Mourning Loss of Drummer

Kane Brown is still mourning the loss of his drummer, Kenny Dixon, who passed away in a one-car crash earlier this month, but he found something to help ease his grief, at least a little. The singer posted a video on social media, showing off the nursery for his daughter Kingsley, and admitting that focusing on her arrival helped him cope with his sadness.

“We have had some super rough days lately.. but this puts a smile on my face,” Brown wrote. “Kings rooms finished.”

The video for the nursery shows off vaulted ceilings, a crib with her name in neon lights above it, and a large flat screen TV above the door.

Brown previously revealed he and his wife, Katelyn, were hiring someone to make sure their daughter’s nursery was decorated perfectly.

“We’re getting somebody to come in and do the nursery for us, which we are really excited about,” Brown revealed to PEOPLE. “We’ve already got our car seat in the car, which is kind of weird to me but kind of cute at the same time. I’ve got my daddy books because I need to read before she gets here.”

Brown recently spoke out about Dixon’s death, while he was being honored at the CMT Artists of the Year ceremony earlier this month.

“I wanna dedicate this to my drummer Kenny,” an emotional Brown said from stage. “He started with me coming out of Chattanooga off of Facebook. People didn’t think we would make it. He was with me the whole time. He was so supportive to me.

“I love you and I miss you. The band misses you,” he continued, holding his award up in the air. “I wanna thank my management and CMT. You’ve all been so good to me, since I’ve been here. Thank you all so much for this award. My fans, everybody that’s helped me get to where I’m at. Love to everybody. Country music, all the people I talk to, and I don’t talk to, just know that I love you guys. I love the country community. God bless you guys.”

Brown has not revealed a specific due date for his firstborn child. He just wrapped up his run with Jason Aldean, on Aldean’s Ride All Night Tour, only has one date scheduled for the remainder of 2019. Find tour updates on Brown’s website.

