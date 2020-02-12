Kane Brown Shares Sweet New Photo of 3-Month-Old Daughter Kingsley

When Kane Brown kicked off his global Worldwide Beautiful Tour earlier this month, his 3-month-old daughter, Kingsley, stayed home with Brown’s wife, Katelyn. Brown missed his baby girl, which is why he shared a photo of her smiling on social media, revealing he was counting down the minutes until he got to hold her again.

“On my way home to this cutie,” Brown wrote. “2 more hours!!”

Kingsley might not have made it on his first few dates on tour, which were overseas, but she will likely join Brown for at least some of his shows in the United States.

“We get a new tour bus in January so they’re going to knock out –– there’s a couch in the back, beside our bed,” Brown explained to Extra. “They’re going to knock out half the couch beside our bed and put in a crib so she’ll be able to sleep back there with us.”

Brown is grateful for the chance to play for some of his international fans, which marks a first for the 26-year-old.

“We’ve been getting asked for a while when we were going to be heading overseas, and there have been a few times it’s almost worked out, but 2020 just overall was the right timing,” Brown told USA Today. “We’ve known about it for a while, and I am glad we can tell people we are coming back out on the road.

“It’s important to us and to our fans to keep showing up for them,” he added, “and knowing how much we appreciate their support.”

Brown’s tour name comes from a song on his upcoming new album, which he hints might be one of his favorite songs he has ever released.

“I’m really excited about it,” Brown gushed to Billboard. “I’ve got a song called ‘Worldwide Beautiful,’ which is also our tour name. It’s a song about meaning. It brings up color, that I’m really excited about. I’m really excited to show it to the world. And then I have another song coming out that’s completely different than anything I’ve ever released. I’m not trying to leak anything, but I’m hyped.”

