Kane Brown Says Collaboration With Wife Katelyn Is 'Perfect for Us' (Exclusive)

Last month, Kane Brown shared that he had a collaboration on the way with his wife, Katelyn, sharing that the pair's duet is titled "Mad at This World." Prior to meeting Brown, Katelyn was working on a career as a pop singer before she moved to Nashville and began dating her now-husband, who she married in October 2018. In October 2019, the couple welcomed their daughter, Kingsley, but when they heard "Mad at This World," they knew it was something they wanted to work on together.

"She was a pop singer and she put singing on hold and then we had the baby," Brown told PopCulture.com. "We've been talking about doing a song together and then we just heard this song come in that was perfect for us. I thought it was a beautifully written song. And so we're just excited to get that up, kind of release it to the fans. I tell her that she's my secret weapon."

The 26-year-old confirmed that he and his wife had recorded a song together during an interview on Sirius XM's The Highway where he shared that while he usually has a hand in writing his own music, "Mad at This World" "immediately" caught his attention when it was pitched to him.

"It’s kind of like another… it's not [recent release] 'Worldwide Beautiful,' but it's basically a song calling out everything else that's happened in 2020, from the tornadoes destroying Nashville, California getting hit by those fires, and all of that," he said. "It's basically saying, 'How could I be mad at this world when this world gave me you?'"

Prior to meeting Brown, Katelyn was working on her own music career as a pop artist when the couple met through a producer. "We met down in Florida at my very first show ever, I believe it was in 2015," Brown told RADIO.com earlier this year. "The day before that show, I was supposed to be in her music video because she was an artist as well, and it couldn’t happen cause my show was the same day as the music video."

"So a year goes by and the same guy we were working with brings her to a show, she didn’t want to come and he forced her basically," he continued. "We met, we didn't talk at all, I maybe said hey to her but I thought she was adorable and I kept looking at her all night. So I asked her to come to Nashville like the next day, I flew her down and we just hit it off and she never left."

Brown hasn't yet shared when his and Katelyn's collaboration will be released, though an album is expected from the country star following the recent arrival of his EP Mixtape Vol. 1.