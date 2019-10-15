Kane Brown Postpones Staples Center Show After Death of Drummer, Kenny Dixon

Kane Brown has postponed his sold-out Staples Center show, scheduled for Friday, Oct. 18, after the death of his longtime drummer, Kenny Dixon. Brown shared the news of the cancellation, along with the new date, on social media.

I want to thank everyone for your outpouring of support and understanding and working with us as we reschedule the @STAPLESCenter 20th Anniversary show that was scheduled for October 18, 2019. The new show date will be January 9, 2020 – thank you for your thoughts and prayers. pic.twitter.com/UXXRKpZaHt — Kane Brown (@kanebrown) October 15, 2019

“I want to thank everyone for your outpouring of support and understanding and working with us as we reschedule the [Staples Center] 20th Anniversary show that was scheduled for October 18, 2019,” Brown tweeted. “The new show date will be January 9, 2020 – thank you for your thoughts and prayers.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Dixon was killed in a car accident on Saturday, Oct. 12, one day after the ending of Jason Aldean‘s Ride All Night Tour, which included Brown as the opening act. Brown shared the heartbreaking news, along with a photo of Dixon.

“Love you so much dude!!!” Brown posted. “You started all of this with me from the start in 2015 when no body else believed we would make it out of Chattanooga playing for 500 people and your last show was in a Fn Stadium my guy. I know u will be watching over us with that red neck accent that we all love and you will never be replaced bro!!! I promise u that!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Call Me KB (@kanebrown_music) on Oct 13, 2019 at 11:58am PDT

Dixon, who was killed in a single-car crash just outside of Nashville, leaves behind a fiancée, Sarah Hedrick, and 3-year-old son.

“I’m at a loss of words,” Hedrick posted on Instagram after Dixon’s death. “I don’t even know how to write this or ever thought I would have to. Kenny passed away last night in a car accident. I know I have to be strong for Levi and God is gonna pull us through this. We have a forever guardian angel watching above us now. Please keep Levi, my family, and Kenny’s family in your prayers.”

Brown is scheduled to be honored on Wednesday, Oct. 16, as one of the CMT Artists of the Year, along with Carrie Underwood, Thomas Rhett, Dan + Shay and Luke Combs. Brown has yet to announce if he will attend the ceremony.

Photo Credit: Getty / Mat Hayward