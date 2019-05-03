Kane Brown on Being a Father: ‘I Get to Be the Dad I Never Had’

Kane Brown just revealed that he and his wife, Katelyn Jae, will be welcoming a girl later this year. The “Lost in the Middle of Nowhere” singer is eager to take on the role of being a father, sharing with his daughter something he never had.

“I’m excited,” Brown told ABC News Radio. “You know, me and my wife are in it together, and I get to be the dad that I never really had.”

Brown was raised by a single mother, even enduring homelessness at times, while his father has been in jail since 1996. Although Brown’s father was not around during his childhood, the 25-year-old still has contact with him.

“He’s a drummer, which I didn’t even know,” Brown previously revealed. “He brags about me and talks about how good he is on the drums. I always joke with him and say that I’m going to hire him when he gets out.”

Brown will hit the road on Friday night, May 3, to serve as the opening act on Jason Aldean‘s Ride All Night Tour. It’s fitting that he is joining Aldean on the road while Jae is pregnant, since Aldean and his wife, Brittany, have been putting the pressure on Brown to have a child of their own.

“They’ve been telling us to have a kid for like the last year, so they actually got their wish,” Brown said.

Brown is eager to hit the road with his good friend, which he is looking at as a friendly competition to see who can perform the best.

“We’re going to try and give it our best out there,” Brown said. “I told Jason we’re gonna be competing with him.”

“He’s my boy,” he continued. “He’s like my best friend in country music … We’re just both competitive. So it’s gonna be a really fun tour.”

Brown is impressed with not only how far he has come in the last few years, but how far his band has come as well.

“My band’s gotten so much tighter,” Brown said. “Our production’s grown a lot. My stage presence has grown, and we’re a lot more confident onstage now. And we’re just ready for the tour.

Brown and Jae not only know the gender of their upcoming child, but they also know what they will call their daughter – but they are keeping that to themselves for now.

“We’ve already got a name,” divulged Brown. “We’re just waiting to announce it.”

Brown and Jae have yet to announce a due date for their firstborn as well. The Ride All Night Tour, which also includes Carly Pearce, begins with two shows at Uncasville, Connecticut. Find dates by visiting Brown’s website.

