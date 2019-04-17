Kane Brown’s Wife, Katelyn Jae, Shares Emotional Video of First Ultrasound

Kane Brown and his wife, Katelyn Jae, just announced they were going to be first-time parents – which for Jae is apparently a cause for a lot of tears! The 26-year-old shared the emotional video of her first ultrasound, where she got to see their new baby on the screen.

“The coolest day of my life by far,” Jae wrote on Instagram. “I barely could stop laughing / crying to let her get pictures but I am soooooo happy and excited. [Kane Brown] I love you so much & am so excited to have an addition to our family to share our everyday fun, travel , & love with.”

The couple announced earlier this week that they were having a baby.

“It’s been so hard keeping this a secret!!!!!” Brown wrote on social media. “But the KB’S ARE GONNA BE PARENTS!!! KB3 IM GONNA BE A DADDY!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!”

It’s been so hard to keep this a secret!!!!! But the KB’S ARE GONNA BE PARENTS!!! KB3 🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗 IM GONNA BE A DADDY!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/CW2Zf7ejie — Kane Brown (@kanebrown) April 15, 2019

The news brought plenty of well wishes from Brown’s famous friends, including Jason Aldean, his wife, Brittany Aldean, and Chris Young, among others.

“So happy for u guys man,” Aldean wrote. “Can’t wait to meet that kid.”

“EEEEEEEEEK!!!!!!” added Brittany, along with plenty of heart emojis.

“Huge news!!!” added Chris Young. “Congrats.”

Jae will likely experience at least part of her pregnancy on the road, since her husband will soon join Aldean on his Ride All Night Tour, where Brown will probably take in plenty of advice about parenthood.

“Aldean’s like a brother to me, always looks out for me,” Brown told PopCulture.com. “If I ever need anything, he’s always there. He’s upset that I’m about to move an hour away from him. We’re going to be on the road together just kicking it and watching the Georgia Bulldogs.”

Find a list of Brown’s upcoming shows at his official website.

Photo Credit: Emma Mcintyre/ACMA2018/Getty Images for ACM