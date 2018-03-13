Kane Brown Earns Spot in Guinness Book of World Records

Kane Brown is the latest country artist to earn a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records. The 24-year-old is the first artist to top five country charts, which Brown did on Oct. 28 by simultaneously claiming the No. 1 spots on Billboard’s Country Digital Song Sales (with “Heaven”), Country Airplay, Hot Country Songs, Country Streaming Songs (with his Lauren Alaiana duet, “What Ifs), as well as the Top Country Albums (with Kane Brown).

The humble singer credits his fans for his unprecedented achievements in country music.

“I attribute my success to my fans for helping me get to where I am today,” says Brown. “Music has been a huge part of my life and I feel like it’s a part of everyone’s. I love to sing and never thought I’d be able to do it and it happened for me.”

To achieve even a No. 1 hit single means plenty to Brown, who says the milestone indicates his acceptance into country music.

“It feels amazing,” Brown told PopCulture.com at a recent media event. “I feel like country radio finally let me in. It’s just one of the goals that I’ve been searching for and finally got it. I remember I was on the road and once we got to the Top 20, that’s all I kept doing was watching the chart counting down. It was a real thrill once it hit No. 1.”

Brown found plenty of success with Kane Brown, but the singer-songwriter reveals he is hard at work on his sophomore record, which will also test the boundaries of country music, in a different way than his freshman project.

“It’s a very different writing process,” says Brown. “I’m trying to make it sound something that’s not even close to anything in Nashville. We’re writing. I don’t really know how to explain it, though. It’s more like kind of got an R&B feel, but then Dann Huff is so good at making, bringing it and making it country, plus I feel like my accent and my voice, it’s a different strategy, but it’s going to be either a hit or miss.”

Brown’s eponymous album just notched its eighth consecutive week at the top of the Billboard Top Country Albums chart. Purchase the record on Amazon and iTunes.

Brown isn’t the only country artist to be named in the Guinness Book of World Records. Dolly Parton was honored earlier this year, for for being the artist with the most hits on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart, with 107 hits by a female, and the most decades with a Top 20 hit on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart, spanning six decades on the chart.

