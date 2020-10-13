Kane Brown Celebrates 'My World' in Anniversary Post for Wife Katelyn

✖

On Oct. 12, Kane Brown and his wife, Katelyn, marked two years of marriage, celebrating on social media with a pair of posts to each other. Brown used Instagram to share a professional snap from a recent family photoshoot, the singer and his wife standing together with their nearly 1-year-old daughter, Kingsley, between them.

"Happy anniversary babe! @katelynbrown," the "Cool Again" singer captioned the post. "My world, My best friend, My everything and can’t wait to celebrate! We popping bottles when I get home!!!!" Brown is currently in Los Angeles, where he is filming The Voice in his capacity as battle advisor to coach Blake Shelton's team.

On her own page, Katelyn posted a pair of photos from her and Brown's wedding that were taken during the reception as the couple exited the venue, their friends and family behind them lighting the way with sparklers.

"happy anniversary babe!!!! I love you more than you will ever know," she wrote. "can’t wait to celebrate. Thank you for being the most amazing husband and father in the world."

Prior to meeting Brown, Katelyn was working on her own music career as a pop artist, and the couple first met through a producer that they were both working with. "We met down in Florida at my very first show ever, I believe it was in 2015," Brown told RADIO.com earlier this year. "The day before that show, I was supposed to be in her music video because she was an artist as well, and it couldn’t happen cause my show was the same day as the music video."

"So a year goes by and the same guy we were working with brings her to a show, she didn’t want to come and he forced her basically," he continued. "We met, we didn't talk at all, I maybe said hey to her but I thought she was adorable and I kept looking at her all night. So I asked her to come to Nashville like the next day, I flew her down and we just hit it off and she never left." Brown and Katelyn married in October 2018 and welcomed Kingsley in October 2019.