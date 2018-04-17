Kane Brown Releases Acoustic Version of ‘Heaven’ on Xfinity On Demand

Kane Brown fans now have a chance to check out an acoustic version of “Heaven” performed exclusively with Xfinity On Demand.

Available to Xfinity subscribers, at this link, his chart-topping hit is one of the highlights of an amazing weekend for country music.

Brown has been riding high with his recent run of success. He set a Guinness World Record by topping all five US Country Charts simultaneously, the first country act to ever accomplish the feat. The Recording Industry Association of America had also issued Brown platinum certifications — a reward for one million units sold — for his hits “What Ifs” and “Used to Love You Sober.”

The run to the top that Brown has enjoyed, according to him, is thanks to his fans.

“I attribute my success to my fans for helping me get to where I am today,” he told Taste of Country. “Music has been a huge part of my life and I feel like it’s a part of everyone’s. I love to sing and never thought I’d be able to do it and it happened for me.”

Brown has recently deleted his Instagram account and told fans that it was, in part, a design to make people miss him as he works on his next album.

He also admitted to Entertainment Tonight that the timing was not the best.

“I didn’t realize that ACMs was in between of what I was wanting to do,” Brown said. “So I’m going to have to get it back for the ACMs, though.

“I gotta post something of me and my fiancé,” he said of their upcoming wedding, “She’s doing all the planning, I’m kind of just going to show up. I told her she could pick out everything. I picked my side of the food.”

During his time at the ACM Awards, he gave a hint that his next album may be a departure from a traditional country sound, adding that if someone where to eventually write a book about his life that it should be titled ‘Outcast’ — which may become more true with what he is planning to release.

“I feel more like an outcast, especially with the next album,” he said on Sunday. “I’m definitely (going to) be an outcast. I feel like I’m just trying to pave my own lane and just kind of make my own sound.”

Brown has been carving his own path since he entered the space. He was discovered after a massive groundswell from his covers on Facebook — including seven million views from his cover of George Strait’s ‘Check Yes or No’ — he previously had auditioned for American Idol and X-Factor, leaving the latter after producers tried to put him into a boy band.