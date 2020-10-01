Peek Inside Kacey Musgraves’ Glamorous Western-Styled Nashville Home

Kacey Musgraves is known for her eye-catching style on stage, so it only makes sense that her home would be just as aesthetically appealing.

The singer lives in Nashville, and collaborated with A Beautiful Mess‘ Elsie Larson last year to makeover her home in a chic western style, with the duo creating a chic space infused with western and modern elements, as well as some of Musgraves’ signature sparkle.

The Texas native now shares a home with husband Ruston Kelly, so it’s possible things look a little different, though likely still just as stylish, than they did when Musgraves and Larson worked on the space.

Musgraves’ living room is awash in white, with a stone fireplace and sleek shelves anchoring the space. The plant life is abundant, with plenty of succulents lending themselves perfectly to the Old West vibe Musgraves is so fond of.

A rug adds more texture, and Larson created the neutral tapestry that hangs above the fireplace.

A living room is nothing without places to lounge, and Larson placed a pink couch and two white leather butterfly chairs in the room, all accented with white throw pillows.

A rustic coffee table sits in between the chairs and a brass light fixture offers a modern touch.

The succulent theme continued with a black-and-white cactus marquee, which sat above Musgraves’ record player flanked by a pair of coordinating black-and-white speakers.

Musgraves’ shelves are filled with personal mementos and objects with a gold and pink theme, including books in honor of female stars like Carole King and Loretta Lynn, a gold crown, a gold horse clock and Musgraves’ Grammy Award.

The star also recently gave fans a peek at her abode on Instagram, including the dining room she also redesigned with Larson.

That space includes vintage rugs and a wooden table with a white top flanked by wooden chairs and live edge benches, the natural material contrasting the stainless-steel appliances in the kitchen.

There’s also an exposed staircase next to a brick wall, all in a white wash like much of the rest of the home.

The edges of the stairs are accented with plants in baskets and planters to bring more nature into the space, and Musgraves’ record console now sits in her dining area.

One of the singer’s bathrooms features a striking cabinet with golden accents topped with a marble sink, a fluffy rug offering a soft space to put your feet and a blue-tiled wall in the back bringing some ocean vibes into the space.

Upstairs, there’s a cozy space featuring a large white couch covered in pillows, animal-hide rug and a plush ottoman, which Musgraves billed as “one of my favorite spots in the world.”