Tour Selena Gomez's $6.6M Former Sumptuous Calabasas Home Now Owned By French Montana

As celebrity privacy becomes more and more of a need among those living in Hollywood, their choice of living space and city become more and more exclusive. Lately, it seems as though the Calabasas area in California, along with Hidden Hills on the western end of the San Fernando Valley have become a popular living spot among the rich and famous. With many of the Kardashian and Jenner family members living across several gated communities in Calabasas, along with Justin Bieber, that's precisely where hit song maker Selena Gomez chose to live shortly after her starring role on the Disney Channel's Wizards of Waverly Place.

In the home that use to be the living quarters to Gomez, who sold it to rapper French Montana in 2016, the $6.6 million mansion is back up for sale. According to Toptenrealestatedeals.com, the 7,786 square-foot mansion owned by Montana offers five bedrooms and six baths and sits on 3.10 acres of land. It resides in the Mureau Estates gated community and was built in 2004. The home, being owned by several in the music industry, was designed with that in mind.

The home can hold large parties with it's spacious rooms, chef's kitchen and five fireplaces. There are several floor to ceiling windows, accompanied by private family bedrooms, a formal living room and a dining room. In the backyard there is a pool, spa, cabana, outdoor kitchen and a brick pizza oven. What use to be the former guest house was turned into a $400,000 electric recording studio by Montana, who's real name is Karim Kharbouch.

Of course someone using this much space will more than likely have more than one car, so the home was designed with a four car garage and outdoor parking area that holds more than 10 cars. There is also an outdoor courtyard and plenty of lounging space. The home exudes plenty of elegance with a contemporary and modern appeal. Inside each room, it offers a different color scheme, with some rooms decorated in grey and white, while others in gold and black. The recording room is dressed with red with black accents in the furniture and painted walls.

The outdoor seating area feels and looks as if it was inspired by looks from Spain while other parts are decorated to feel as if other parts of the world added their flavor into the walls as well. Below is a list of photos of both the inside and outside of the $6.6 million mansion that is currently up for sale.