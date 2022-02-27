Kacey Musgraves Shares ‘Extremely Sad’ News for Fans

Kacey Musgraves‘ Star-crossed tour has hit a snag. The “breadwinner” singer took to Twitter and announced that her Friday night show in Toronto had been canceled. “The trucks that house vital parts of our production were unable to make it due to very inclement weather through the night,” Musgraves tweeted apologetically. “Without them, there is literally no way to put on this show. Refunds will automatically be issued to the original method of payment.”

Unfortunately, these were the last dates of her the North American leg of her tour. Over the summer, Musgraves will be performing at festivals throughout Europe. In July, she stops at the Splendour in the Grass festival in Yelgun, Australia. She also has a couple of shows in Japan in August.

The singer’s latest album is Star-Crossed, which was referred to by many as a “divorce album” in comparison to its predecessor, 2018’s Golden Hour. Although the album was a big critical and commercial success, it surprisingly didn’t do well with Grammy nominations. “Camera Roll” was nominated for Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance, but the album itself was shut out. This was likely due to the Recording Academy country screening committee’s controversial decision to classify the album as pop instead of country. “You can take the girl out of the country (genre) but you can’t take the country out of the girl,” Musgraves tweeted in response.

Musgraves does have six Grammys to her name. Same Trailer Different Park and Golden Hour both won Best Country Album, while Golden Hour also won Album of the Year. She’s also won Grammys for the hits “Merry Go ‘Round,” “Space Cowboy,” and “Butterflies.”

Still, Musgraves said what she needed to say on Star-Crossed. She told Stephen Colbert that her fifth studio album’s title comes from an “interesting, old term” that means, “You’re ill-fated. You are doomed by the stars. You are f—ed celestially.” She said this was a “nice way” to describe the album’s title, adding, “There’s a rollercoaster of emotion on this record, and the film that we made, I mean, it’s kind of a wild ride.”