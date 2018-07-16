Kacey Musgraves Reflects on Harry Styles’ Tour, Announces New 2019 Tour Dates

Kacey Musgraves wrapped up her time with Harry Styles on his summer tour, and will soon hit the road on her own Oh, What a World Tour, with dates in 2019 just announced.

“This tour has come and gone faster than I thought it would,” Musgraves writes on Instagram, alongside a pic of her and Styles. “I’m really gonna miss the energy, the love, and the sparkle that Harry and his team brought – not to mention the incredible people who came to each and every show. I became such a giant fan of his on this tour. Seeing someone do what they do each night with so much passion and class was inspiring.

“Thank you all for having me,” she continues. “It’s not always easy being a support act, feeling sometimes like you have to fight the crowd for their attention or win them over…but from the first show you guys knew every word and kept me on my toes. Hope to see y’all again very soon.”

Musgraves’ 2019 Oh, What a World Tour dates, with Natalie Prass, Soccer Mommy, Liza Anne, and Sinclair taking turns as her opening act, includes a series of shows at Nashville’s famed Ryman Auditorium. Find a list of dates below.

The Oh, What a World Tour kicks off in October with the European leg. Her first show is Oct. 13 in Oslo, Norway, with the overseas trek wrapping up on Nov. 6 in Dublin, Ireland. Find more information at KaceyMusgraves.com.

Kacey Musgraves’ 2019 Oh, What a World Tour Dates:

Jan. 9 — Indianapolis, Ind. – Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

Jan. 10 — Royal Oak, Mich. – Royal Oak Music Theatre

Jan. 11 — Toronto, Ontario, Canada – Danforth Music Hall

Jan. 12 — Montreal, Quebec, Canada – Corona Theatre

Jan. 15 — Portland, Maine – State Theatre

Jan. 17 — Port Chester, N.Y. – The Capitol Theatre

Jan. 18 — Philadelphia, Pa. – The Fillmore Philadelphia

Jan. 19 — Boston, Mass. – Boch Center Wang Theatre

Jan. 24 — Washington, DC – The Anthem

Jan. 25 — New York City – Beacon Theatre

Jan 29 — Columbus, Ohio – Express Live!

Jan. 31 — Chicago, Ill. – Chicago Theatre

Feb. 1 — Madison, Wisc. – The Sylvee

Feb. 2 — St. Paul, Minn. – Palace Theatre

Feb. 13 — Phoenix, Ariz. – The Van Buren

Feb. 14 — Los Angeles, Calif. – The Theatre at Ace Hotel

Feb. 16 — San Francisco, Calif. – The Masonic

Feb. 18 — Portland, Ore. – Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

Feb. 19 — Seattle, Wash – Paramount Theatre

Feb. 22 — Denver, Colo. – Paramount Theatre

Feb. 28 through March 2 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium

March 8 — Dallas, Texas – The Bomb Factory

March 9 through March 10 — Austin, Texas – Stubb’s

March 19 — Knoxville, Tenn. – Tennessee Theatre

March 21 — Birmingham, Ala. – Alabama Theatre

Photo Credit: Getty images/Christopher Polk