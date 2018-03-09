Kacey Musgraves Made History With High-Five to Prince Harry

Kacey Musgraves is known for forging her own path in country music, and she did exactly the same thing when she met Prince Harry during the 2015 Royal Variety Hour at Royal Albert Hall in London, exchanging hellos with the royal in a rather unusual way.

Instead of a curtsy, Musgraves opted for a high-five, not knowing at the time that such a move wasn’t exactly appropriate behavior.

She recognized that in an Instagram she posted after the fact, sharing a photo of the two’s greeting with a caption that read, “When Texas meets Royalty. #casual #highfives #idontknowtherules#politicallyFUNcorrect.”

The country singer again discussed the moment during a new interview with the BBC, explaining the situation to the hosts.

“Okay, so I’m from Texas. I haven’t read the manual on royal etiquette. I didn’t really go to elocution lessons or anything,” Musgraves shared. “He came up and he just seemed super friendly and I put my hand up and he went for it. We had a laugh. And later, when I came back, the label was like, ‘Oh, you shouldn’t have done that.’ That was kind of a no-no.”

Musgraves didn’t actually break any rules with her greeting, as a small curtsy is the traditional greeting for a woman when interacting with a royal, though it is not a necessary one.

As it turns out, the moment meant that the singer was the first person to high-five a member of the royal family in public, something the hosts made sure to point out.

“Surely someone else out there is going for a high-five!” Musgraves responded with a laugh.

The 29-year-old later tweeted about her newfound discovery.

Musgraves is in the UK to headline the C2C: Country to Country festival. The singer is also preparing for the release of her third studio album, Golden Hour, on March 30.

