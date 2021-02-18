Kacey Musgraves Says Her Grandma's Spirit Visited Her: 'I Truly Felt Her Love'

✖

Kacey Musgraves says she felt her grandmother's spirit visit her during an "extremely spiritual and impactful trip." The country music singer took to Twitter to share her story, but prior to telling her fans that she believes her grandmother visited her in the form of an "orb," she showed the devastation of her grandmother's house the night that she passed. In a string of tweets, Musgraves shared her story and fans sent their love.

"She was such a hard worker & a giver. Deserved a happier ending," she tweeted along heartbreaking photos of her grandmothers house the night it caught fire. "This was her house that was next door to ours. Caught fire a couple weeks before xmas 2014. I was on tour. She called 911 but didn't make it out. (smoke inhalation) Needless to say holidays have never felt the same."

Following that tweet, she explained what they believe was to blame for the house fire. "It was apparently caused by an outdated and faulty electrical blanket. Check on your elders this season," she said. "Give them your love. Ask them to tell you stories. You'll be so grateful you did." Then she shared the time she felt her grandmother visit her.

Last thing, in a recent, extremely spiritual and impactful trip I did, her spirit visited me. It was an orb. In a warm, familiar feeling space. I knew it was her though there was no voice or face or anything. Just a point of light. I truly felt her love. Xx — K A C E Y (@KaceyMusgraves) February 17, 2021

"Last thing, in a recent, extremely spiritual and impactful trip I did, her spirit visited me. It was an orb," she detailed. "In a warm familiar feeling space. I knew it was her though there was no voice or face or anything. Just a point of light. I truly felt her love. Xx." In her earlier tweets, she shared the story of how she prevented her childhood home from being sold. Sharing adorable photos of her now pink colored house, she said she decided to go with that color because that was "my Memaw's favorite color."

Detailing that her grandmother was a nurse and that she raised a lot of kids, she said she used a clip of her voice in her song "This Town." In her touching tribute she gave her followers a close look at the emotion she felt towards her grandmother.