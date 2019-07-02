Kacey Musgraves Opens up About Her ‘Insane’ Country Music Hall of Fame Exhibit

Kacey Musgraves was at the Country Music Hall of Fame on Monday night (July 1), to celebrate the grand opening of her own exhibit, Kacey Musgraves: All of the Colors. The exhibit, which is now open to the public, will be available through June 7, 2020.

“This is crazy. This is just absolutely insane,” Musgraves shared at a reception in her honor. “I really kind of don’t even know what to say. I admit that when the Country Music Hall of Fame presented this idea, and asked me if I would want to do this. Obviously it was a big honor, but I was also like, ‘Whatever. I’m just totally unworthy of this.’ I just feel really unworthy in a lot of ways. Also, I was like, ‘Isn’t that something that you do when you’re 85 years old?’ They assured me that it was the right moment and how excited they were to be sharing a more modern side of country music, a young version of that.

“I’m very proud of my story and where I am right now and even the detention slips that are in there,” she continued. ‘I made sure those were in there. Insubordination, lots of talking. Some awkward hair choices, as well.”

Musgraves, along with her mother, provided most of the items on display, including stage costumes, the dress she wore to the Met Gala, lyrics, awards, and even a pair of Elton John’s glasses, but there is one thing even the CMHOF said was off-limits.

“What they wouldn’t let me put into here is my personal collection of [what] Willie Nelson gave to me,” Musgraves quipped, referring to Nelson’s penchant for marijuana. “I tried to tell them, ain’t going to get more country than that.”

The 30-year-old also praised Country Music Hall of Fame CEO Kyle Young and the rest of the staff for working with her to make sure the exhibit was just right.

“I told them at the beginning of this, I said, ‘I really hope you still like me when we’re done with this,’” Musgraves recalled. “I really hope that they do. They were so patient with all the details because the details really, really matter to me. I hope that’s one thing that you take away when you see this. I know that I’m just a little bit of a blip on the radar of this wonderfully rich and vast genre of beautiful music, but the details really matter, the details and the songs and all the colors.”

Musgraves admitted that having her own exhibit at the Hall of Fame forced her to stop and appreciate how rich her life really is – something she often neglects to do.

“There’s just a lot of really wonderful memories I’m happy to share,” said the singer. “Something that I try really hard to work at is being present in the moment. There’s so many beautiful things happening all the time. I don’t think that a human really knows how to do that, how to be good at [being present]. I didn’t think that it would make me super emotional. It takes a lot for me to feel that way. To see everything laid out in a physical sense, in a timeline, it’s really actually a really healthy and beautiful thing for me because because there’s so much that you forget.

“I’m somebody who gets really excited about what’s in front of me and then I check it off and I move onto the next thing,” Musgraves remarked. “It’s just fun for me to do that. There’s a lot that gets lost in the blur of all the busyness, but there’s a lot to be celebrated and a lot to me and remembered. It’s actually really beautiful and really gratifying.”

For more information on Kacey Musgraves: All of the Colors, visit the Country Music Hall of Fame website.

Photo Credit: PopCulture.com / John Connor Coulston