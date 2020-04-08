Kacey Musgraves Is ‘Heartbroken’ After John Prine’s Death

John Prine died Tuesday following complications from the coronavirus, and fellow artists and fans have since been remembering the legendary musician on social media. Late Tuesday night, Kacey Musgraves added her voice to the chorus, tweeting simply how she was “heartbroken.” Musgraves further reflected on Prine’s death on her Instagram Story, first posting a photo of herself crying. “There will never ever be another John Prine. heartbroken,” she wrote.

She also shared a black-and-white photo of herself and Prine performing aboard the Cayamo: A Journey Through Song cruise in 2015, which she calledit “one of the highlights” of her entire life. “Several years ago I got to swap songs on stage with him,” Musgraves shared. “Just us two and our guitars. Sharing stories.” She revealed she had played Prine one of the first songs she ever wrote after moving to Nashville, which was called “Burn One With John Prine.” Musgraves added: “I couldn’t have imagined a more full circle moment and I’ll never ever forget it. This hurts. My heart is aching for [Fiona Prine] and their sweet family.”

Another post was a collection of photos of Musgraves and Prine from the same evening. “Rest In Peace, angel man,” Musgraves wrote. “There’s a big pink moon shining fo you tonight. The biggest one of the year.” The Grammy winner also directed fans to a Instagram post she had shared in September 2018 after performing at the BMI Troubadour Ceremony in Nashville, which honored Prine.

“Cheers to the years of unbelievable songs you’ve given the world, John,” Musgraves wrote. “They were incredible when you wrote them and they will be incredible forever. Your influence couldn’t be more widespread and everlasting. Burning one with you or not – you’ve fulfilled my bucket list a million times over…(but I’m not gonna lie I’m still holdin’ out.) XO.”

Prine was hospitalized on March 26, his family shared in a statement. “After a sudden onset of COVID-19 symptoms, John was hospitalized on Thursday,” the Prine family wrote at the time. “He was intubated Saturday evening, and continues to receive care, but his situation is critical.”

“This is hard news for us to share,” the message continued. “But so many of you have loved and supported John over the years, we wanted to let you know, and give you the chance to send on more of that love and support now. And know that we love you, and John loves you.” On March 30, Prine’s wife, Fiona Whelan Prine, tweeted that her husband was “stable” but later clarified that that did not mean his condition was improving. “There is no cure for Covid-19,” she wrote. “He needs our prayers and love – as do the thousands of others who are critically ill. Stay at home. Wash your hands. We love you.”

